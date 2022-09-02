Bossip Video

In 2020 tons of users flocked to OnlyFans to sign up as the pandemic destroyed the economy, but in 2021 OnlyFans showed no sign of slowing down.

In 2020 COVID-19 shut down the economy and left millions without jobs on short notice leaving them questioning how they would put food on the table at the worst time in their entire lives. Some found hope in the popular app OnlyFans. The website started out as a place for gym rats to sell content and workout plans to those looking to drop a few pounds. Soon the website would become a safe space for sex workers to flourish digitally. In the midst of the app’s rise in 2020, they even received a shoutout from Beyoncé in her verse on the “Savage” remix with Megan The Stallion. Needless to say, the platform had the best year it’s seen in a time when growth is the last thing most businesses are seeing.

The growth continues for OnlyFans as 2021 revenue outperforms 2020 and sees creators rake in $3.9 Billion doubling the previous year

According to Variety, OnlyFan’s growth has exploded and made 2020 earnings and achievements look like child’s play. OnlyFans announced its financial results for 2021, with the year ending on November 30th, 2021. Net revenue jumped to $392M (up 160%), pre-tax profits of $433M (up from $61M YoY), and creators earnings $3.86B (up 115%). These results put creator earnings over the $8 billion mark since 2016. It’s clear the platform is showing no signs of slowing down.