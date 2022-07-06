Bossip Video

Drake, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, OBJ, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Meek Mill and more attend Michael Rubin’s 4th of July all-white party.

To celebrate the 4th of July, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual all-white party and once again brought out a who’s who of entertainment and business. As the party began, social media was flooded with pictures from earlier arrivals including Lil Baby, Odell Beckham Jr, Meek Mill, Ralph Lauren, Gary Vee, and more.

As the night progressed, almost everyone you could imagine joined the party and it was easily one of the most star-studded parties of the year. It will be a very hard task to top Rubin’s 4th Of July party.

Michael Rubin’s All-White Affair Provides The Summer’s Biggest Holiday Party With An Impromptu Concert

Celebrities like Drake, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Carmelo Anthony, Yo Gotti, The Chainsmokers, Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, Emily Ratajkowski, Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, James Harden, Ella Mai, Odell Beckham Jr., Trevor Noah, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Devin Booker, Diplo were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ Cognac, Lobos custom cocktails, and Ace of Spades champagne as they toasted to the night’s celebration.

Various videos from the night have surfaced as well including a recap reposted by Rubin himself.

Guests were treated to special, impromptu music performances by 21 Savage. Quavo, Lil Durk, Fabolous, Drake, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and more.

Take a look at the special night below.