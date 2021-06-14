Bossip Video

We all know ‘The Blue Print’ and the ‘Pink Print‘, but what y’all know about ‘The Orange Print?’ If you’re familiar with Larry June already, you may be from the Bay Area or just up to date with your organic lifestyle rappers. As we continue this series of Black Music Month posts featuring some fresh faces that you need to be up on, we thought it was only right to bring light to Larry June’s healthy rap movement.

Larry June hails from San Francisco, California, and was introduced to the rap game by a friend and companion Og Maco, a fellow rapper from Atlanta. Although he recorded his first projects between 2010 and 2013 he only began to take music seriously in 2015 when he signed a record deal with Warner Music.

He released various mixtapes in the next two years such as ‘Goodjob Larry’ (2015), ‘Sock It To Me’(2016), ‘Larry’ (2016) e ‘Larry Two’ (2017). He started getting noticed in the game after releasing the tape ‘Orange Season’ (2016) entirely produced by Cookin’ Soul.

After being released from his deal with Warner he launched Freeminded, an independent record label and brand through which he releases numerous mixtapes among which ‘Sock It to Me 2′ (2018), ‘Your Doin’ Good’(2018), ‘Very Peaceful’(2018), ‘Early Bird’ (2018), ‘Port of San Francisco’ (2019), ‘Trap Larry’ (2019), ‘Out The Trunk’ (2019), ‘Product of The Dope Game’ (2019) and ‘Mr.Midnight’ (2019) collaborating with the producer Cardo Got Wings.

He has also collaborated on many occasions with Curren$y, Jay Worthy, Post Malone, Cousin Stizz, and more. Thanks to this independent turning point Larry June has taken full control of his music and has greatly improved his career and widened his core audience.

This weekend, Larry June has blessed all your favorite streaming services with ‘The Orange Print’.

The new album brings in Def Loaf, Trae Tha Truth, and Money Man for features and Jake One, Mr, Rogers, Helluva, Cardo, on production. The new album comes with a video for “Still Cookin,” directed by Creating Paradise and shows Larry June on a vegetable farm.

The new video brings the multiple styles from June’s discography into one project, which you can hear below.