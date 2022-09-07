Today Apple held its annual iPhone event this time dubbed “Far Out”, here is a recap of everything you missed.

It’s that time of year again, Apple is ready to raid our wallets and get us to pay them for the most updated products on the market. In recent years people have questioned have the updates have been worth the upgrade but this time around Apple left no room for questioning the decision. With new Apple Watches, Air Pods, and iPhones with more feature additions than you can count, this might have been Apple’s most impressive event in some time. Let’s take a quick look at today’s announcements.

You Wanted A New Apple Watch With Massive Upgrades & Apple Delivered

While Apple played it coy at first announcing new Apple Watches, one regular and one SE, it was the Apple Watch Ultra that Stole the attention during today’s presentation. The new Apple Watch Ultra will hit your pockets for $799 but if you’re into the outdoors you would consider it a steal. The 49mm titanium case features a redesigned digital crown and a new action button that can be customized. The display is sapphire crystal and the buttons are designed to work with gloves. The Ultra also features three built-in microphones to improve sound and reduce ambient noise such as wind.

New AirPods Pro Promise You’ll Be Able To Find Them Easier If Lost

Apple touts that their new Airpods as redesigned from “the sound up.” The new Airpods will feature Apple’s H2 chip to improve noise cancellation over the original AirPods Pro by up to twice as much. The updated case seems similar to the previous generation but is a long-awaited update. The updated case will feature a speaker on the bottom to help make finding them easier via Apple’s Find My Application. Apple also finally added a loop so you can add a lanyard or anything else you’d like to the case.

The new AirPods Pro are available for preorder on September 9th for $249.99 and they’ll be released on September 23rd.

Last But Not Least Apple Debuts The New iPhone 14

While the iPhone has several new features, there are two new features that blew everyone away on the iPhone Pro Max.

First, the new camera lens takes the leap to a 48-megapixel camera from the 12-megapixel.

The second feature is the new shape-shifting Dynamic Island that replaces the irritating notch on current iPhone models. The Dynamic Island will allow you to multitask while in apps without having to ever leave the screen you are on.

