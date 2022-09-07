‘Honk For Jesus’ Has The Holy Rollers & Heathens Hootin’ & Hollerin’ Across Social Media

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Social media is buzzing over ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ that skewers everything about Black megachurch culture while throwing in the most randomly hilariously scene of the year, seemingly shading a certain disgraced pastor, and delivering all sorts of sanctified shenanigans in the most unique movie experience of the summer.

The satirical comedy stars Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs–the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch and Sterling K. Brown as Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs who, together, served a congregation in the tens of thousands.

Nothing like a pastor in Prada. #HonkForJesus pic.twitter.com/7v5L4g1u8h — Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (@honkforjesus) September 4, 2022

But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie, and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Peep the bonkers trailer below:

Adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name, the buzzy film marks writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo‘s feature film debut.

“I just think it’s important to support, nurture, and work with talented people,” said Regina Hall in an interview with Global Grind. “If they’re new, they’re new… but they’ve been working. They be new to us but it’s not like this is their first time. I don’t think of films as big or small. I know that is budget, but what does it allow you to play?” Sterling jumped in, adding, What are the stories that I want to tell? What do I think needs to go out in the world? We’re in a place too where we’re blessed enough that, it’s not like I have to make so much money a year in order to pick these choices. I love this story. These filmmakers have something to say. Let me support this in the best way I know how to, in front of the camera and behind it.”

What are your thoughts about ‘Honk For Jesus?’ Tell us down below and peep the ‘Honk For Jesus’ hysteria on the flip.