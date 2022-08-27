Bossip Video

Ne-Yo‘s estranged wife Crystal Smith has made it very clear that she and Ne-Yo are done for good.

TMZ caught up with Crystal at LAX airport and noticed that the mom of four was no longer wearing her wedding ring. When asked if she would give the singer another chance, she responded; “No chances, God is good.”

The interviewer went on to press the question once more asking, “Not at all?” Crystal replied, “No, we’re moving on to better life. The Christian in me has to forgive one day, but I’m okay.”

Now that she’s single could she be ready to mingle? The answer is not yet. She stated that she’s not sure how quickly she’ll jump back in the dating pool and “Only God knows.”

As reported earlier, Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after exposing his alleged cheating habits. There were also court documents stating that he allegedly “fathered a child with another woman” and the date of their separation was listed on July 22. Crystal and Ne-Yo have 3 children of their own.

When the news broke Crystal wasted no time and took to Instagram to vent.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement.”

Crystal and Ne-Yo have faced a few challenges within the marriage prior to the divorce. The two were pronounced husband and wife in 2016 and just four years later Crystal filed for divorce the first time. However, she eventually withdrew the filling and the pair celebrated their love with a second wedding in Las Vegas.