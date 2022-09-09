Bossip Video

Toya might think one of the ladies of “Married To Medicine” isn’t a “good attorney” but it looks like the lawyer’s pretty proficient at math.

On Sunday’s new episode there’s some calculated shade afoot via Audra’s handy dandy calculator and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

After already shutting Toya down over that “not a good attorney” joke, Audra’s trying to shut her down again, this time about her claim that she made $1 million from selling her home.

The Ghanaian lawyer clearly means business and in front of the ladies, she starts running the numbers.

“Every time that you come to somebody’s house, you are talking s***, you are concerned about everything,” says Audra while alleging that Toya’s been poking the bear. “You’re telling everybody here that you made a million dollars off your house, didn’t you?”

After taking the ladies to class via her calculator, Audra concludes that Toya is actually in the negatives because she had “7 liens” filed against her.

Toya however is unbothered and stands firm.

“Nobody really cares,” says Toya who thinks Audra should grow up.

As previously reported Toya spoke to BOSSIP about the sale of the house that she previously called her “forever home” and said she has no regrets.

“I’m bout that money!” said Toya.

See her reaction to Audra’s shady calculations in this exclusive clip below.

Sunday’s episode of “Married To Medicine” is aptly titled “Holi-Slay” as it features Quad’s holiday housewarming, check out an official description below.

Simone and Cecil go for round two, inviting a new set up of couples over to help with their book, but when Toya let’s Audra know her wardrobe isn’t good enough, it threatens to spoil the dinner. Eager to show off her new home, Quad throws a Christmas party for the ladies. But this holiday shindig goes off the rails when a salty Audra uses her real estate attorney skills to put Toya’s business in the streets. Things then go from bad to worse when Toya finds out Anila is accusing her of cheating on Eugene.

“Married to Medicine” airs on Sundays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on Bravo.