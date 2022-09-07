‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over Emmy-Worthy Lil Murda Performance During ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview

We stan a sensitive thug

Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of her hit talk show with a brand new look and “golden hour” theme where “we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges, and live our lives like they are golden,” according to the popular host.

Her first guests were the cast of smash hit series “P-Valley” that she credited as the inspiration behind her new baddie blonde hairstyle after being “obsessed” with the critically acclaimed show all summer.

Joining Hall were Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Gail Bean, and J. Alphonse Nicholson who discussed the groundbreaking series and joys of working with Pulitzer Prize-winning creator Katori Hall on the series.

At one point, Nicholson grew emotional while opening up about the overwhelming love he’s received for his Emmy-worthy portrayal of Lil Murda.

“I’m just blessed to be here,” he said. “This experience, the love that people show you is overwhelming. I remember that day very specifically meeting Patti LaBelle, and I called up my wife. You know, I call my wife ‘pretty baby,’ much love to my beautiful wife Nafeesha. So I said, ‘Listen, you gotta come down here and meet Patti LaBelle.’ And then I met you and I said, ‘You gotta come down here and meet Tamron.’ Such an honor to be back here in New York and it is such an honor to be able to bring such a complex story to the table and to be a representation for any and every one. I call ‘Lil’ Murda’ ‘The Every Man’ and so I’m just crying because like I said, the love is overwhelming and being able to step into these shoes and bring the Katori Hall’s story to life and represent a Black woman it’s…truly I’m grateful for it.”

The talented actors also discussed the importance of the show’s authentic representation of the South and the value of bringing attention to real life issues in the South, specifically the clean water crises in Jackson, Mississippi.

Nicco Annan, who portrays Uncle Clifford, spoke on authentically portraying the south through “P-Valley.”

“It’s about the whole Bible belt area, you know,” he said. “I think oftentimes you don’t have an opportunity for our southern culture to be personified in such an elevated and human way. You know, a lot of us have roots in the south, you know, I have roots in the south and in Ghana. So it’s literally about the whole diaspora coming together, this whole group of people and you have all of these complex characters that [allow] entertainment [to also] have difficult conversations.”

This latest interview comes amid growing concern over the popular show’s pending renewal for Season 3.

Creator/Showrunner Hall had this to say about the series returning for another season after THAT stressful and distressful finale.

“I always have ideas,” she said in an interview with Collider. “The end of the season is really a great way to end. We delved into some dark stuff. We explored some caves and crevices this season. We cracked open people’s souls. There is light at the end of the tunnel for our Pynk family and the audience is ready to laugh again. “The season finale is really special. People who have been rooting for our Pynk family for so long are really going to love where we land everybody.”

As always, we’ll keep you updated about the fate of ‘P-Valley’ if anything changes.