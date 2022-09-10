Bossip Video

Does Saweetie “want that old thang back”?

The “My Type” rapper recently appeared on REVOLT’s ‘Caresha Please” and opened up about her ex, Quavo, of the Migos.

The Cali native said, “I thought we was gon’ spend the rest of our lives together. With him, I knew it was the one.”

The couple ended their two and a half year relationship due to what Saweetie categorized as “betrayal”.

As you may recall, things got a little messy when the exes addressed each other on social media.

Things seemed to go awry after the “Back to the Streets” rapper appeared on REVOLT’s “Respectfully Justin” show. She confessed that lying was the most disrespectful thing a man had ever done to her.

The Icy Girl tweeted, “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom,” Saweetie said is a follow-up tweet.

Quavo responded, “I know you want to make this into a show, so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

The Atlanta rapper added, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Saweetie responded with two epic words, “Take care.”

When The City Girl asked Saweetie to “Tap In” and let her know the tea with she and Quavo’s relationship, she kept it vague.

The new host asked, “Did Quavo ever cheat on you?”

After the “Best Friend” rapper pursed her lips and crossed her eyes she responded, “I think the past is the past and I’ve moved on since then.”

Caresha then pressed Saweetie a little more inquiring if her relationship with the “Stir Fry” rapper was toxic.

“I think we had a lot of growing pains together,” she responded.

When she was asked why her relationship with Head Huncho dissolved, the “High Maintenance” beauty replied, “Just differences.”

We like how she kept it cute.

Saweetie has been linked to Keith Powers and Justin Combs. She also allegedly dated Damson Idris and Lil’ Baby.

She told Caresha people thought she relished in being single but she admitted that she really loved Quavo and it took some time for her to heal.

In 2018, the rappers began dating after the Quality Control artist slid in Saweetie’s DMs. He messaged her a snowflake emoji referencing her “ICY GRL” song.

Saweetie replied with a clever response – the bowl of noodles emoji in reference to the Migos’ single “Stir Fry.”

Quavo and Saweetie were definitely a couple that were among fan favorites. Maybe the two will reunite one day or the “Pretty Bitch Music” creator will continue to let the Georgia native roam the skreets.