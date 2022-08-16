Bossip Video

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has decided to charge A$AP Rocky over an alleged November 2021 shooting.

A$AP Rocky is facing some serious fallout from that alleged shooting that landed him in handcuffs after his house was raided.

A$AP Rocky Charged By Los Angeles District Attorney Over 2021 Hollywood Shooting

In April of this year, A$AP Rocky was arrested as he arrived at LAX for an alleged shooting that took place in November of 2021. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced he is now pressing charges over the shooting that left one man grazed and was reportedly caught on camera.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

According to RollingStone, the shooting suspect was fellow A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli who now says he’s in therapy over the incident.

As previously reported Ephron also filed a civil lawsuit against the rapper over the shooting and is seeking $25K in damages. Rocky is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday and the LAPD will continue to investigate the case.