Part one of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion is airing tonight and apparently, things are STILL rocky between two of the ladies.

In a clip from the sitdown, we see the drama unfold as Sanya Richards-Ross accuses Drew Sidora of lying.

As previously reported the two had beef throughout the season after initially starting out as “friends.” The four-time gold medalist told Drew she didn’t “rock with” some of her behavior like when she put her hand in Shereé Whitfield’s face.

“I met you first and I’ve been feeling very conflicted about how I’m showing up for you as a friend,” said Sanya during an episode of #RHOA. “I don’t want you to think that I’m not your friend. I don’t want you to feel that I’m not your friend, but I feel like if it’s bulls—t, I’m not going to rock with it.”

Their issues then spilled onto social media amid Sanya saying that they were actually never friends—just associates. Drew later said that Sanya was “clout chasing” by doing a Mommi Nation photo shoot with their fellow housewives Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore because of their millions of followers.

During the reunion, the ladies’ issues will come to a head and Sanya will accuse Drew of lying about an interaction they had behind the scenes.

“Tell the truth, Drew!” says Sanya before Drew’s asked about her habit of overtalking people during arguments. “I’m working on it,” admits the housewife.

Sanya is then asked about Drew’s allegations that she’s a clout chaser and she points out that she initially invited her fellow housewife to her photoshoot as well.

“Originally I invited Drew and she doesn’t have the most followers, so why would I invite her? Because I’m clout chasing over the 500,000 followers that she has?”

The ladies will later trade shade over Drew shadily flipping her hair in Sanya’s face.

OOOP!

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Reunion Part 1 airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT.—Will YOU be watching?