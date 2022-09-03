Bossip Video

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is coming to a close and everyone’s anticipating the best part of the season; the reunion!

As previously reported, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross—donned peach-colored looks for the festivities and their set carried a tropical theme.

Now the reunion trailer’s here and it’s giving sexy and shady while being almost ALL about Shereé.

Sure enough host Andy Cohen got right to it and posed a question for She By Shereé creator in regards to her new boo, “Love & Marriage Hunstville” star, Martell Holt.

“What can you tell me about your new boo?” Cohen, asks Shereé who replies; “He’s like, a 10 out of 10.”

Kenya Moore then chimes in and makes her fellow housewife blush by saying;

“I heard that D is a 10 out of 10!”

Shereé continues to be a hot topic as Drew tells Shereé; “I have Cash Apps from people wanting to send me sex tapes of you!”

“I would love to see that,” responds Shereé.

Drew also made it a point to accuse Shereé of knifing up her baaaawdy, her breasts and butt, in particular.

“My booty?!” responds the housewife. “B**** you crazy, this is all-natural honey. Squats not shots, honey!”

Another clip showed Shereé accusing Kandi of “talking about her every week” on her YouTube because she’s “good clickbait” to which a stunned Kandi responded;

“You think I needed you for clickbait?!”

Eventually the men of #RHOA join the reunion as well with with Drew’s husband Ralph Pittman and Sanya’s husband Aaron Ross both dressed in all white. Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker is dressed in an all-black ensemble and he’s coming in with guns blazing Marlo’s way.

Also in the trailer, we also see tears, raw emotion, and Marlo Vs. Kenya, once again.

“Your name is not even your real name, Latoya Hutchinson,” says Kenya.

In another explosive moment, we Sanya set Drew straight after she shadily tosses her hair in front of her face.

Drew highlighted the moment on her Instagram and dubbed Sanya a “flip-flopper.”

Right before the trailer ends, Shereé’s boo Martell Holt gives her a call and Kenya grabs the phone. “Martell, call her back!” says Kenya with a laugh.

You can catch “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season finale this Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

The three-part reunion begins Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.

Will you be tuned in? Let us know below!