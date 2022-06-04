Bossip Video

On the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, things will get messy as the women reveal past romances with celebrities. One alleged romantic encounter in particular however is raising questions.

On Sunday’s episode, we’ll see the group out to dinner and Kenya Moore ask, “who’s the most famous person who ever hit on you?”

Kandi answered first stating that it was no secret she and Gerald Levert were in a romantic relationship and actually made a song together.

“I mean, like, I was in a whole blown relationship with Gerald Levert,” the Xscape songstress tells her co-stars, later adding in a confessional, “I actually have a song with him that we did together that we never released. Like, it’s just sitting on my hard drive.”

Next up to answer was Mrs. Drew Sidora!

“I was on Melrose and we were at a restaurant and a certain king of the NBA sent me over a drink. We went on a couple of dates, he flew me to his games. He would listen to my music before his games. All those games he was winning, it was off of my music! I’m just saying.”

At one point in the clip, Sidora seemingly mentions the athlete by name — though the audio is censored. While the table didn’t believe her, many viewers speculated she had to be talking about the King himself and now billionaire, LeBron James.

Leave it up to Marlo Hampton to ask, “Was this before he was married?” to which Sidora assures, “This was before he was married” which we’re glad to hear because we know how her character got down on The Game with Derwin and Melanie.

The shade didn’t stop there, newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross had a more pressing question about Sidora’s situation. “Hasn’t [bleep] and [bleep] been dating since high school?” the former Olympian, asked in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore declared that Drew was talking about LaQuan, which conspicuously rhymes with LeBron — as in Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James. She went on to add, “Y’all just heard it wrong.”

So how did Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman react to this news? He simply smiled and kept quiet. The pair have been very open about their marital issues and during last week’s “RHOA” episode, Sidora revealed that she stopped wearing her wedding ring as they worked through their relationship issues.

“It’s just the journey of trying to get through life and trauma and triggers. And you have to be patient on both ends because I’m not always perfect,” Sidora previously told Page Six. “He’s not always going to be perfect … [but] we both married to stay together forever.”

King James and his lovely wife Savannah James haven’t responded directly to the allegations however, LeBron did take to his IG today with a little message for the world.

“Been my holding this s*** down from the very first jump ball!” wrote James. “With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you’ve never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU”

Period Bronny! We love to see it! The couple has known each other since they were teens. They tied the knot in 2013 and now share three kids: Bronny, 17, Bryce, 14, and Zhuri, 7.

As for Drew and Pittman, they tied the knot in 2014. They share a son Machai, 6, and daughter Aniya, 4, and parent son Josiah, 11, from a previous relationship of Sidora’s.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.