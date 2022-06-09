Bossip Video

Tension is brewing between an Olympic gold medalist and a “Drop It With Drew” seller on #RHOA, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” viewers will see a frustrated Sanya Richards-Ross venting to her mom about her bubbling drama with fellow housewife Drew Sidora.

Sanya and her mom are going grocery shopping for a Jamaican-themed dinner party with the ladies, and Sanya fills her mom in on her strained relationship with Drew.

“I don’t know about Drew, mom,” Sanya tells her mom who asks about the dinner’s guest list. “Kenya must have met up with Drew or whatever, and Drew is telling her that she don’t know if I’m a good friend and she don’t know if I got a mind of my own,” continues the offended housewife.

“She knows all of what you have accomplished in your life?!” asks Sanya’s bewildered mom.

“Exactly, I’ve been playing nice!” responds Sanya before breaking into Patois to rant. “They’re about to see Sanya show up! Okay?!”

Ooop! Sounds like we should be ready to see a whole new side of Sanya!

Take an exclusive look below.

This Sanya Vs. Drew drama comes after the four-time gold medalist told Drew she didn’t “rock with” some of her behavior like when she put her hand in Shereé Whitfield’s face.

“I met you first and I’ve been feeling very conflicted about how I’m showing up for you as a friend,” said Sanya on the most recent episode of #RHOA. “I don’t want you to think that I’m not your friend. I don’t want you to feel that I’m not your friend, but I feel like if it’s bulls—t, I’m not going to rock with it.”

As previously reported the two ladies’ drama has since spilled onto social media amid Sanya saying that they were actually never friends—just associates.

Looks like we can expect to see LOTS more of this brewing beef!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.