Nick Young jumped in the boxing ring for his first boxing match but got knocked right back out of it by an Internet star.

Over the weekend Social Gloves held their second boxing card that featured public figures of all entertainment lanes such as Cory Wharton from Teen Mom, to headliner/Youtuber Austin McBroom. Even with rumors that the event allegedly only sold around 200 tickets, there was still tons of action in the ring—in particular, because of a match featuring a former NBA player.

Nick Young’s First Boxing Match Sees Him Knocked Through The Ropes

One of the highlights of the night was the battle of the former NFL legends between Leveon Bell and Adrian Peterson. The match ended when Leveon Bell KO’d Adrian Peterson with the only punch he was able to land that night.

The other former athlete on the card was Nick Young who was supposed to face Blueface but unfortunately for us (and Nick), Blueface was unable to participate.

Instead, Young faced TikToker Malcolm Minikon who did not come to play around in the ring. From the start of the match, it was clear that Nick’s only advantage was his size which he tried to use to his advantage. In the second round of the boxing match, Nick sent the mouthpiece of Minikon flying thanks to one of his only big shots.

In the end, however, Minikon would send Nick through the ropes.

After the fight was waved off as a draw, Young alleged that his fall came because he was headbutted. He also gloated that he “won the fight.”

“I felt good, I hit him a lot, I felt I came and did what I had to do. He hit me with a cheap shot and that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re losing. I don’t want him getting a headbutt at the end and thinking he won off a headbutt, I don’t know how you can think he won,” said Young.

Keep in mind this was an exhibition match and there is no winner but it was highly entertaining and Twitter wasted no time with reactions. In particular, folks thought that Young was just unprepared for the fight in general.

