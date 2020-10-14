Bossip Video

Le’Veon Bell has been released from the New York Jet after only playing 17 games for the franchise.

The NFL season is officially underway in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many front offices are worried about keeping players safe, the New York Jets have been worried about trading Le’Veon Bell--a move they have been trying to make since the last trade deadline.

No one jumped on the offer to take Bell, so now, he is a free agent. After being released, Bell hits the market with a total of $27 million dollars in his pocket from the Jets while only scoring 4 touchdowns, which speaks to how much he is worth and also how poorly the Jets managed his talents on the field. The Jets issued a statement about cutting Bell shortly after the news was released.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

“The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Earlier this year, Bell missed three games due to a hamstring injury. Some are citing this as the cause for his unexpected departure from the team.

What’s next for Bell? All of his fans are hoping he lands in New England with Cam Newton, but one thing is for sure, he won’t be a free agent for long. Where do YOU think Bell will land next?