Bossip Video

The 74th annual Emmy Awards took place Monday and stars flooded L.A.’s Microsoft Theater in elegant and extravagant fashion.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the carpet in purple…

while Robin Thede donned a custom sky blue Christian Siriano gown…

Laverne Cox wore an abstract Jean PaulGaultier by Olivier Rousteing dress…

and Zendaya channeled old Hollywood glam in Valentino.

The Euphoria star was styled by Law Roach who accessorized her with Bulgari jewelry while Tony Medina styled her hair into a vintage bouffant.

As for the ladies of Abbott Elementary, they dazzled on the gold carpet before racking up their wins. Quinta Brunson, 32, donned a custom chocolate brown gown by Dolce and Gabbana.

During an interview on E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, the Abbott Elementary writer and creator detailed the inspiration for the look.

According to the multihyphenate, she wanted to embody sexiness like the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

“I really wanted something that made me feel va-va-voom, but also respectful,” she told host Laverne Cox according to PEOPLE. “I feel like I kind of have to do three jobs at once, actress, producer and writer, so it can be hard to find something that makes me comfortable being all three but also wearing something that makes me feel good and sexy and proud.”

“And I wanted brown, I wanted nice, brown, beautiful, little teeny, tiny Jessica Rabbit,” she added.

Mission accomplished, Quinta!

Similarly, Sheryl Lee Ralph looked glowing and gorgeous in an all-black Brandon Blackwood dress with a matching handbag.

FashionBombDaily reports that she was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice for the historic occasion. This is the first gown ever designed by Blackwood.

Her hair was also fashioned into a braid and adorned with gems.

Angela Bassett looked like a Queen in a canary yellow Dolce And Gabbana gown…

and she was joined in Dolce and Gabbana by Euphoria star Colman Domingo. Other style standouts included Kerry Washington, Zhuri Hall, and Issa Rae who donned shades of white…

Nicole Byer and Miss Pat who wore shades of purple…

a nude-shade wearing Rosario Dawson…

a jewel-toned, pregnant Chrissy Teigen…

and a red-clad Lizzo.

You tell US; whose 2022 Emmys look was your fave???