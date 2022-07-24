Bossip Video

In Drake’s new hit “Jimmy Crooks” he confidently raps, “H*** say I’m suave, but I can’t get RICO’d”…But can Atlanta rapper Lil Baby say the same?

Many of Lil Baby’s fans are speculating that he may be the next to be hit with a RICO charge after the Fulton County district attorney announced there would be more high-profile cases before summer’s end. This announcement came just two months after Young Thug, Gunna and countless YSL associates were arrested on racketeering charges. DA Fani T. Willis stated there would be at least two more over the next 60 days.

I know this has to have quite a few rappers shaking in their bulky Balenciaga boots.

Willis dropped no hints as to what individuals would be targeted but everyone seems to be pointing the finger at Jayda’s old boo, Lil Baby and his label 4PL (4 Pockets Full).

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper, whose government name is Dominique Armani Jones, has his sights set on starting an investment group for Black millionaires.

He tweeted, “We can run the world if we play it right”.

His statement intrigued many Twitter users but some were more concerned with the criminal charges that are seemingly looming over his head.

One person tweeted, “Man you better look out for that RICO everybody keep talking about.”

Lil Baby went on to tweet something fans assume is a response, stating, “Only God can judge me.”

You would think he would vehemently denounce any possibility that he would be involved but his response seemed to have a tinge of guilt laced in it.

Usually, when someone uses that phrase, they are stating they are only concerned with Source’s judgment of them – not with the judging gaze of humans for the acts they committed.

Could these be acts committed in association with Young Thug, Gunna and YSL?

TMZ recently caught up Lil Baby who is currently on the “One of Them One’s” tour with Chris Brown. He was asked how Gunna and Thug were “holding up” behind bars and Lil Baby gave a thumbs up as he said, “they were in good spirits”.

It was a short, generic response but who can blame him? I’m sure every time someone asks him about his incarcerated friends it reminds him that he could possibly face the same fate. Men have these worries even if they are not affiliated with crime and gang activity – we all know when crooked law enforcement are set on convicting someone of a crime, they will find a way.

Attorneys are now using rappers’ lyrics in the court of law to prove their guilt and I’m sure Tweets will be fair game as well. If I were Lil Baby, I wouldn’t respond to any of the @’s in the Twitterverse.

Whenever asked about the potential RICO, I would quote the legendary KeKe Palmer and say, “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t – I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

Only time will tell if Lil Baby will be charged. He has a long history with Young Thug, which is why many believe the likelihood of him being involved isn’t far-fetched. Thug is actually the reason why Lil Baby began his rap career. He intently encouraged him and even paid him to focus solely on rapping. The “Ski” rapper said, “I just didn’t want him to go back to prison. I was scared for him to go back to jail”.

Since Young Thug had Lil Baby’s best interest at heart and seemed to have the desire to keep him out of the street, maybe Lil Baby was not involved in any way and can’t be linked to any crimes.

Either way, Lil Baby will reap what he sowed. Hopefully, his harvest will simply be more number one hit records.