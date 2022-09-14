‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: Tammy And Charlie Get Their Licks In At A Self Defense Class

Y’all think Charlie is “knuckin’ and buckin’ and ready to fight?”

Happy Hump Day! It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka”! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.” In the clip, Tammy gets serious about making sure Charlie can defend herself after her scare at the mall. The mother-daughter duo hit up a self-defense class and practiced getting their punches in. Check out the clip below:

Was Tammy wrong for teasing Charlie that she had her eyes closed when she was throwing those punches? You can tell from how Tammy talks about her upbringing that she had a really tough time. It’s a blessing that she and Waka have been able to provide Charlie with a life that hasn’t required her to fight every day just to survive. Of course, nobody’s life is without its challenges.

We’re curious if Charlie will continue her boxing and self defense training or if there are other things she might be more interested in trying – like martial arts maybe?

How would you handle it if your kid told you that someone was following them around the mall? Would you put tighter restrictions on them to keep them safe? Or would you ensure they had all the tools possible to defend themselves if necessary?

This week’s all-new “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka,” airs tomorrow, Thursday 9/15 at 9pm ET/8pm CT?on WeTV.

Will you be watching?