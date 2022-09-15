Get Well Soon: Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility To ‘Manage Her Overall Health Issues’

A famed talk show titan is pressing pause on her comeback plans to focus on her health.

A publicist for Wendy Williams has confirmed that the host is seeking treatment for “overall health issues.”

“Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues,” Williams’ rep Shawn Zanotti told The Hollywood Reporteron Wednesday.”She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast.” “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Zanotti did not elaborate on what specific health issues Williams is being treated for, but in recent years she’s had an array of health problems.

The host, 58, tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case amid ongoing health complications tied to her Graves disease battle. She later recovered from the virus but was still battling complications from thyroid issues and lymphedema. In May, Wells Fargo froze her assets, calling her an “incapacitated person” and “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

She denied the incapacitated claims and pledged to return to her eponymous talk show “better and brighter“, despite Sherri Shepherd already being named as her Wendy Williams Show replacement.

Shepherd’s new show, Sherri, premiered Sept. 12.

Williams has also detailed addiction issues and had previous stints in sober-living facilities, most recently in March 2019.

We’re sending well wishes to Wendy Williams.