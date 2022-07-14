OG gossip guru Wendy Williams is speaking out about her displeasure with the farewell episode of her namesake talk show and her post-daytime TV plans.

The Wendy Williams Show, which first aired in 2009 unfortunately reached the end of the road on June 17th of this year. As previously reported the final episode was hosted by Sherri Shepherd who will welcome her own daytime talk show premiering in September, and Wendy was NOWHERE in sight.

Wendy rightfully wasn’t a fan of the show send-off as she recently told The New York Post “There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] ‘Wendy Williams Show,’”. When interviewers asked Wendy why she wasn’t present for the last episode of the Emmy award-winning show, she had this to say “[Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’”

Wendy went on to further discuss Debmar-Mercury’s decision not to invite her back for the finale.

“Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’” she continued “Except for Fat Joe. I love him, He’s my favorite.” The Bronx-born rapper stepped for Wendy several times as she was recovering from complications with Graves disease and Lymphedema.

Wendy Wants To F*** After Kevin Hunter Divorce

On top of her potential pod and restaurant, Wendy is working to cook up some romance, honey! “If I don’t do anything else, including podcast, I would love to fall in love. I want to f–k, Excuse me, I’m gorgeous. Can I f–k?” questioned the divorcee to The New York Post.

In April of 2019, the mother of one finally and justly divorced her two-timing husband and former manager. Kevin was accused of manipulating his wife in an effort to control her money and publicly embarrassed the media icon by not only cheating but conceiving a child with his multiyear mistress Sharina Hudson as well.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years — and that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning. I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat.” she said in an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius FM.

With both her ex-husband and her talk show gone Wendy seems to be having fun with life and focusing on what matters most.

Hopefully, her previously reported podcast happens because we can’t wait to get our tea from the original Queen of Messy.

How YOU doin’?!