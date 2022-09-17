Julia Fox Speaks On Her 1-Month Somethingship Split With Kanye West—‘I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag’

Uncut Gemsssssss muse Julia Fox recently sat down with Evening Standard Magazine to spill deets on her quickie coupledom with Kanye West while giving herself credit for calling things off.

The 32-year-old mother of one said that she and Kanye were taking their relationship “day by day” just to “see where it went” before their split earlier this year.

Julia Fox Says “Red Flags” Were Her Reason For “Tapping Out”

In the cover story, Julia said that she and Kanye, 45, had a “good amount of romantic spark” but found that when “real life set in” their lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.

“I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

At the time of Julia and Kanye’s pairing, Mr. West was going through very public personal issues including his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Juliye were first linked after they were both at a New Year’s Eve party and they went public with their romance in an Interview magazine story. Their romance continued and Kanye gifted Julia and her friends mini Birkin bags for her 32nd birthday in early February.

By the 14th of that month, things were over. Fox announced their breakup on Valentine’s Day, the very same day that Kanye sent Kim a truck full of roses while blasting Pete Davidson for trying to “destroy his family.”

Fox told the Evening Standard that Ye’s unresolved issues were too much for her to bare.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it.” she said.

The actress says that she’s “proud” of herself for getting out when she did and credits being a mom for giving her the wherewithal to make the tough call.

“Pre-Valentino [her son with Peter Artemiev] Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

Julia Says She’s A “Real A** B**ch”

When ES questioned her on whether she and Kanye’s partnership was more about publicity than actual romance, Julia said that was BS. This comes after Fox said she came up in the relationship and dubbed herself the #1 hustler.

“That’s such bulls—. He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

She insists that nothing she does is calculated or for attention, noting “‘If there is, it’s not intentional. It’s just who I am. My approach to being famous is not that serious. If you’re gonna be famous and be inauthentic, people are gonna see that. Right now, you have to be a real-ass bitch in a sea full of f***ing phony, social-climbing, clout chasers.”

The actress and model also talked about her recovery from drug addiction, growing up poor, and her relationship with fashion, outside of Kanye’s influence.

Although she and Kanye are over we’ll always have the memories of those denim-dawned photos to remind us of the good times.