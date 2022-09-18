Bossip Video

Kanye West has already locked down another famous model following his string of relationships amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The Donda rapper is dating 33-year-old supermodel Candice Swanepoel, according to reports from ET.

“Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” a source told the publication this week. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

These two aren’t trying to keep their romance private, either. On Thursday, Ye reposted an Instagram Story with Swanepoel that shows the two of them together behind some blurred-out glass. In the photo, West is wearing his signature look–a hoodie and a leather jacket–while Candice is wearing hot pink pants and a black top with a silver jacket.

Not only are the rapper and supermodel dating, they are also working together, which seems to be how they met. Swanepoel is featured in West’s new YZY SHDZ campaign, with Kanye posting a photo of the model with a bald head while wearing new silver YZY shades on his Instagram. He also shared an image of her going topless from the same shoot.

“The vision for the shoot was so clear but also allowed for me to contribute my perspective on it,” Swanepoel told Vogue about the campaign. “Moreover, it was exciting being a part of something I knew would instantly become iconic.”

Just a few months ago, back in April, Candice also posed for Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign when the reality star tapped Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio for an iconic photoshoot. Maybe that’s when Kanye first set his sights on the supermodel.

As for Ye’s relationship history since the split from Kim, this isn’t the first model he’s gone out with. In 2021, West was spotted out in France with Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk. He’s also dated model Chaney Jones and model-actress Julia Fox.