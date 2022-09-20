Dapper Drizzy Drips OVOpulence At Star-Studded ‘Amsterdam’ World Premiere

OK, dapper Drizzy!

The star-studded world premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ brought out everybody and their mama including dapper Drizzy who commanded the carpet alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and more.

Graham, who executive produced the film with partner with Adel “Future” Nur, turned heads in Tom Ford while reminding everyone that’s he’s more than just a ‘rapper.’

‘It’s weird to remind people I’m not just a rapper,’ he said before introducing the cast and crew on stage during the premiere event.

Peep all of the selects below:

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes “Amsterdam,” an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, the David O. Russell-directed film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and many more.

“What I love so much about these characters, as you see in the movie, is, you see a man who could, after what he’s been through, have decided to say aw, f*ck off,” said Bale in an DEADLINE. “And he doesn’t. He continues to say yes to life, no matter the circumstances. He continues to refuse hatred. He may show a decent amount of anger in a healthy way, anger that he controls but he refuses to go numb. You can see it in the film, and he’s seeing that the alternative to optimism is no good. They had this phrase that helps me to get back into that world: “eyebrows up.”





Play



“Amsterdam” opens exclusively in theaters October 7, 2022.