Exclusive: GM Thrives In The Intersection Of Sustainability, Music & Art At ’Made In America’ Festival

Made in America!

General Motors (GMC, Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet) is serious about building a safe and sustainable tomorrow and pledged to sell only electric vehicles by 2035 in a bold move that represented a seismic shift in the auto industry.

A $35 billion initiative, the storied company moved into the forefront of electrification, sustainability, and accessibility prominently featured in their immersive activations at the star-studded ‘Made In America’ Festival in Philadelphia.

“General Motors and the Made in America Festival is the intersection of technology, music, and culture,” said Tarshena Armstrong, Director of Diversity Marketing and Development. “This is an opportunity for us to represent the unrepresented community by sharing our future of being the most inclusive company in the world, our all-electric future, and triple zero commitment of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.”

With the most culturally diverse festival as its backdrop, GM showcased its new 2023 HUMMER EV–a revolutionary all-electric supertruck–and Ultium Battery (with an estimated range of 329 miles) while advancing its zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion commitment.

Impressively progressive, GM thrived in the intersection of EV, technology, music, and art with its Ultium Lounge riser featuring a live moss greenery wall, flowing D’USSE cocktails, and prominent view of the main stage (where we watched Bad Bunny make seas of people sway their hips uncontrollably).

In the heart of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, festival-goers could explore the new 2023 HUMMER EV, create customized buttons, charge their phone, enjoy a ferris wheel ride, and view amazing hood art by talented artists from across the country.

Recently, GM teamed up with Secret Walls and four extraordinary artists who painted their ‘hood on a hood for charity as part of the super cool Neighbor Hoods campaign.

Overall, ‘Made In America’ the GM way was an amazing experience and another win for a company who understands diversity, creative audacity, and hospitality.