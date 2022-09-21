Bossip Video

Today was inevitable. Donald Trump has always been the guy in the alley with a trench coat full of “Rolex” watches and selling fraudulent wares is grounds for punishment under the law.

This afternoon, Attorney General for the state of New York, Letitia James, took to the podium to announce that 54% of white women’s former POTUS and his children Don Jr, Eric, and Ivanka are being sued for years of egregious seducing and endless scheming in a way that would put Rap Sh!t‘s Shawna and Mia to shame. You can practically hear the rejoicing from here. At the press conference, James spoke on her reasoning for this lawsuit in no uncertain terms. Enough is enough. The chickens spun the block to roost.

To be clear, this is a civil lawsuit, neither Trump nor his children are in danger of going to prison, however, the $250 million liability judgment could be a very hard blemish to remove from a professional career full of skid marks and dookie stains. Without going too deeply into the specifics, James claims that the Trump (alleged) crime syndicate has grossly overvalued their assets in an attempt to extract more money out of lenders that they would ultimately never pay back.

Sounds like the brand of chicanery that the Trump name has been famous for going back decades. We hope they have to pay every red cent.