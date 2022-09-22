Bossip Video

Olivia Wilde is finally opening up about all of the drama on (and off) the set of her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The director stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to talk about Don’t Worry Darling ahead of the film’s release this Friday. Of course, instead of talking about the movie itself, most of the interview saw Wilde addressing the multiple rumors surrounding the project, which included the drama with Shia LaBeouf.

Earlier this month, LaBeouf countered the director’s claims that he had been fired from DWD, saying he actually quit the film, providing texts and videos that showed her asking him to stay in the cast. When asked about that situation by Colbert, Wilde said she tried to play mediator between Shia and her lead actress, Florence Pugh.

“Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum,” she told the late-night host. “I chose my actress, which I’m very happy I did. At the time, was I bummed that we weren’t able to make it work? Sure. Did information about him come to light later that made me confident we made the right decision? Absolutely.”

Play

The director was also called on to discuss the speculation over Spit-Gate, which came about after a viral video seemingly depicted her boyfriend Harry Styles spitting on his co-star, Chris Pine. Of course, Wilde denied the rumor, saying fans will just look for any reason to start drama.

“Another one of our weird rumors, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think…” Wilde said before Colbert cut her off. “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.” Wilde laughed and replied, “No, he did not. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

Play

Annnnd finally, Olivia addressed the rumors that she and Florence Pugh are “feuding,” insisting she has nothing against the actress.

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent,” she told Colbert. “She’s fantastic. She’s on the set of her movie Dune right now, and there’s nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her in for any reason.”

She went on to say that she finds it interesting none of her fellow male directors are being asked questions about their cast.

“People would actually be talking about the movie itself,” Wilde said. “They’re praised for being tyrannical. They can be investigated time and time again, it still doesn’t overtake conversations of their actual talent or about the film themselves. This is something we’ve come to expect. It is just very different standards that are created for women and men in the world at large.”

Well, if you do wanna hear her talk about the actual movie, here’s a clip of that below: