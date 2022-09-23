Bossip Video

The drama surrounding the Boston Celtics hit a fever pitch yesterday evening when the franchise finally dropped the other shoe on the status of their head coach.

Ime Udoka has been suspended for one season for his inappropriate relationship with a woman on the team’s staff. However, that’s not even the worst of it. When the story was initially broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it was said that the relationship between Udoka and the unnamed woman was “consensual” but in the words of the late, great Biggie Smalls, “things done changed”.

According to The Athletic, the Celtics now say that the relationship that they first believed was consensual may not have been. That isn’t to say that the entanglement didn’t begin as a mutual affair but perhaps something changed. There is still a lack of clarity about the nature of the relationship and what exactly transpired.

Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.

After the suspension was official, Udoka released what he says will be his first and only statement about his bad behavior:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement Thursday night. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Not only will Coach Udoka be suspended for the season, the Celtics statement suggests that he will likely never coach the team ever again. Peep the language they used…

“Violations”, plural, and “a decision about his future” sure sounds like “Yeah, it’s a wrap for this guy but we’re going to drag this out a bit” to us. What say you?