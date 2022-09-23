Bossip Video

Cardi B Links Up With GLOrilla In NYC For “Tomorrow2” Visual continuing GLOrilla’s streak of anthem after anthem.

When it comes to the song of summer 2022 no one can see to agree on what the definitive song was but one song constantly comes up in the conversation. Glorilla’s “F.N.F” has consistently been present everywhere all summer and the remix is helping to keep the song rolling into the fall. Even with its success GLOrilla still isn’t slowing down and delivering even more uptempo anthems and remixes.

GLOrilla Connects With Cardi B For “Tomorrow2” Visual In The Streets Of NYC

GLOrilla’s latest offering “Tomorrow2” features Cardi B and both delivered on the song with unlimited quotables. Cardi B loaded up the Subliminals and they are already making the rounds in Instagram captions.

I can’t put you in my business (No), you might wish me d*ad tomorrow (Yeah)

B****es be on d*ck today, sing every word of “Up” tomorrow (Up)

B***h, I still got cases open, keep your mouth shut tomorrow (Shh)

Play with me today then get some sleep, you know it’s up tomorrow (Woo)

Fake b***h, that’s why my friend f**ked on your n*gga (Ah-ha)

Both you b***hes pu**y, I think y’all should scissor (Ah-ah-ah)

She bought a chain, I bought the same one, even bigger (B***h, it’s bigger)

She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered (Ah)

I don’t speak dog ho (Woof), I don’t care what no b***h say (No)

I stay on her mind, I got condos in that b***h head (Ah)

She say she don’t f**k with me (Who?), who said that you can, ho? (Never)

You can watch the video below.