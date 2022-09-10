Bossip Video

GloRilla & Hitkidd drop the remix to the song of the summer “F.N.F (Lets Go)” with JT and Latto.

Every summer we argue what exactly is the song of the summer this year you would be ill-advised to not mention GloRilla and her massive hit “F.N.F”. The song has taken the world by storm and scored her a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG. I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.” – GloRilla on signing to CMG

GloRilla has brought fresh energy to the game when it needed it most. She has teased the remix to her HitKidd-produced track and it finally landed over the weekend.

After waiting for the official remix with tons of hints at who would be on it our questions have been answered. GloRilla delivered scoring City Girls JT and ClayCo’s own Latto for the remix. You can listen to the official remix below.