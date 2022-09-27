Bossip Video

Yung Miami is speaking on her at-times confusing coupledom with Diddy just days after the mogul bought her a shiny new car and just days after people speculated that he was seeing someone else.

In the latest chapter of “that’s my man and I’m gon’ stick beside him”, Caresha said that it’s all LOVE between the two.

When rumors started to buzz that Puffy was spreading his LOVE to other women, most recently Daphne Joy…

Caresha quickly took to the Internet to let it be known that Diddy still rocks her socks and she rocks his, literally, despite what detractors have to say.

Yung Miami posted nearly completely nude, only wearing a thong and socks that featured her “Papi” Diddy’s smiling face across her feet and ankles.

It’s clear that Caresha is standing 10 toes down when it comes to LOVE.

Caresha Says She & Diddy Are Dating And Single At The Same Time

The hilarious sock photo came shortly after Caresha’s interview with XXL where she opened up about the structure and boundaries or lack thereof in her relationship with Diddy.

On the topic of fidelity, the 28-year-old mother of two made it very clear that the two are not exclusive.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating.”

Caresha also said that people “don’t know what dating means” and added; “He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating.

“That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single” she said in reference to Diddy’s appearance on her “Caresha Please” podcast where she told him that they “go together, real bad.”

Caresha Is Unconcerned With Who Else Diddy Is Seeing

Throughout their courtship, Diddy had been romantically linked to multiple women but Caresha says she’s still young and is having fun regardless.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun,” she told XXL. “I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single.” she explained. “I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

It’s crystal clear that Diddy’s women understand their roles in his life and his role in theirs. As Bossip just recently reported, Diddy gifted Caresha with a brand new Maybach so it’s no surprise that this City Girl plans to “get in her bag and stay in her bag” as her “papi” told her. She did have a slip-up once but now she seems more carefree about their status.

Must be nice Caresha, Must be nice.