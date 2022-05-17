After making it clear that she was loved up with “LOVE”, an on-again-off-again fling of a rap mogul is feuding with his rumored current boo.
Gina Huynh had a war of words on social media today with City Girl Yung Miami after Gina made it clear that she was at the Billboard Music Awards to support Diddy.
As previously reported Miami whose been linked to Diddy for monthsss now was also quite clearly in attendance alongside her rap partner JT…
but Gina posted on social media, “Baby daddy is hosting Billboards” with a heart-eye emoji.
She also posted another video of herself cheering and chanting, “Love! Love! Love!” at Diddy as he closed out the show.
On Tuesday, she followed up with a new post captioned, “Love, Love, Love” showcasing herself at the awards ceremony clearly hinting at her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul who officially adopted the moniker, Sean Love Combs.
The latest post from Gina clearly ticked off Yung Miami who took to Twitter to give “this b***” Gina “some attention.”
Somebody please give this bitch some attention!
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Somewhere around that time, Gina posted a pic on her InstaStory of the Bad Boy Records mogul kissing her on the cheek and added “if anyone is seeking attention, b**** it’s you.”
Yung Miami Claps Back At Gina Huynh On Twitter, JT, And Saucy Santana Send Shade
The feud continued on Twitter and Miami added more fuel to the fire with tweets about someone who’s “been around –just around for years” needing to “lay low.” She also blasted Gina for being a “freaky a** b***” and shaded her living arrangements—-her cheap a*** lint ball carpet” in particular.
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Notice me please ass bitch go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous bitch I ain’t!
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Attention? Bitch I am the attention let’s be clear!
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Ian arguing with no bitch that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house fucking on a billionaire! You freaky ass bitch!
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Miami also shared some interesting retweets from her cohorts JT and Saucy Santana, who are clearly [and rightfully] on her side…
Whicha dumb ass face!!!!
— JT-O🦋 (@ThegirlJT) May 17, 2022
CRYSTAL MF CLEAR!!!! https://t.co/Bkk02umMre
— Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) May 17, 2022
“Nicki! She just mad cuz you took the spot!!! Word?!?! That bitch mad cuz I took the spot! WELL BITCH IF YEEN SHITTIN… THEN GET OFF THE POT!!!!”
— Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) May 17, 2022
Hit the flip for Gina’s response to Yung Miami.
Gina Shades Yung Miami With City Girls Post
Gina Huynh called out Miami [almost] directly—by asking “Why you so press mama? I thought you was a City Girl?”
That didn’t go so well for the model because Miami responded;
“I am and that’s why I f*** with yo n*** & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!”
I am and that’s why I fuck with yo nigga & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Get that head, bread, & leave ✈️
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022
Oop! PERIODT.
Gina Huynh Teases New Music
Would this be a social media spat without someone dropping some shameless promo? Of course not.
In the middle of her war of words with Miami, Gina teased a new track that sounds a LOT like a diss record. It also sounds a LOT like she won’t be signed to Bad Boy Records, but that’s neither here nor there.
“I will just be making ’em mad, but minding my business and getting a bag,” raps Gina. “Imagine I give some attention to one of they n***s these hoes would be sad.”
******SIGH********
The model later clarified that she is Vietnamese and Black, hence her use of the N-word in the song. Fans still blasted her, however, not only for saying the N-word but for using Miami for clout.
Gina Huynh’s History With Diddy
As previously reported all of this comes after Gina some serious accusations against Diddy in a 2019 interview.
“He was mentally, emotionally, and physically abusing me,” she said at the time to Tasha K. “He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one.”
During one incident, Gina claimed, “He took one of my heels and tried to throw it at me. He like mushed my face like really hard and made my nose bleed.” She also says he offered her $50,000 to have an abortion after she allegedly got pregnant in 2014.
SMH.
It looks this war of words between Love’s lady loves might JUST be getting started—we’ll let you know if the alleged Eskimo sisters send more shade.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.