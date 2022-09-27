Bossip Video

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo indeed did call it quits, and according to Ari, they experienced some traumatic events before going their separate ways.

The rumor mill has been steadily churning with mumblings about Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo breaking up, especially after the influencer tweeted “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!” last month.

Recently, however, fans were thrown for a loop when Moneybagg Yo posted and deleted a picture of a woman with a baby bump, which fans speculated was Ari.

Ari put an end to all the gossip during the latest episode of her YouTube cooking show, Dinner With The Don, not only confirming that she was the woman in the picture but sadly revealing that she suffered a miscarriage.

She also confirmed her breakup with the rapper for the first time.

“Yes, that was me in the picture, pregnant. That was me,” she admitted in the video. “Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage. God said not right now. Probably in the future.”

Ari went on to admit that she was the one who ended the relationship, saying: “I did break up with that muthaf****, yes I did. Because he had me f***ed up.”

But despite having her “f***ed up,” Fletcher insisted that didn’t include any infidelity, but a problem that was between the two of them.

“[It] wasn’t about no cheating,” she said. “It didn’t have nothing to do with anyone else, it was something solely between me and him.”

Despite Ari confirming their split, the two may have already reconciled.

Last week, Ari shared a Boomerang of Moneybagg holding his 31st birthday cake and the rapper re-shared it on his own account. They later celebrated his birthday together at dinner that night.