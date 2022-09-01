Bossip Video

Ari Fletcher knows you think the Lamborghini truck her ex bought her was taken back and she’s issuing a response.

The influencer who recently launched her REMEDY by Ari makeup line took to Twitter Wednesday to blast people alleging that the rapper asked her to return the Lambo truck he gifted her in 2020 for her birthday.

After confirming earlier this week that she and the rapper broke up…

rumors swirled that the rapper asked her to return the pricey present.

Not only that, but XXL reported that the Lamborghini truck was actually being repossessed.

According to court docs obtained by the site, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have the Lamborghini returned to them. According to the company, the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the $211K vehicle that’s reportedly leased.

According to the influencer herself, the “give back” the car reports are untrue.

“Okay foreal, y’all are literally stupid,” she tweeted. “How can someone take something from me that’s in MY name? Please stop cause he is not even that type of person. We don’t address y’all on purpose but y’all are dragging it now.”

This is actually the second time that Fletcher has shut down rumors about her car. Back in July of 2020, she blasted K. Michelle for claiming that the car was rented while alleging that Moneybagg tried to hit on her.

“You cannot rent a customized car, one,” wrote Fletcher. “Two, my car is in my name Ariana Fletcher. B*** don’t play with me. Mario [Moneybagg] got these motherf****s so mad…”

Ari Fletcher And Moneybagg Yo Have A History Of Expensive Gifting

Before their breakup, Ari and Moneybagg lavished each other with expensive gifts.

For Moneybagg’s 29th birthday in 2020, Ari gifted him a Maybach.

“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay,” Ari captioned a post of the rapper and the car. “I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang.”

In July of 2021, Moneybagg Yo gifted Ari a $330K Rolls Royce for her birthday.

“He go crazy every time 🥺 Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond!” she wrote in her caption. “WTF 💕💕🥳🥳🥳 @moneybaggyo You the f***ing GOAT!”

Ari then followed up with another expensive gift for Moneybagg, this time 28.8 acres of land for his 30th birthday.

Last September Ari clapped back at the ladies of The Real who wondered if that gift, in particular, was too over the top.

“That’s a huge gift to someone that you’re not even married to,” said Garcelle Beauvais. ‘I feel like if a man gave me 28 acres, I would feel obligated to stay with him if it didn’t work because that is such a good gift.”

Play

“Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially,” tweeted Ari. “I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person. He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.”

What do YOU think about Ari Fletcher shutting down the Lambo truck rumors?