Disturbia: Rachel Dolezal’s Flashing Her Diaspora Decepticon Drawls On OnlyFans, Rep Says She’s Honoring Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

A white woman who went viral for flammable wig-ly cosplaying as a Black woman is issuing an interesting Rihanna-riddled response to her scantily clad photos leaking online.

Rachel Dolezal was a trending topic Monday after pictures from her OnlyFans trended on Twitter. Several people had numerous questions about the OnlyFans and wondered when it surfaced.

Moreover many people wondered WHY it surfaced in the first place.

A rep for Dolezal has responded to the chatter about the OF and they’re confirming that the woman who was president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington has had an OnlyFans for QUITE some time. They’re also offering an explanation as to why Dolezal’s flashing her undies in the leaked photos.

Rachel Dolezal Rep Says She’s Honoring Rihanna With OnlyFans

TMZ reports that Dolezal’s rep said she’s posting risqué pics is to show her love for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The rep told the outlet that Dolezal recently got a batch of the lingerie, and wanted to show it off to her subscribers.

On Dolezal’s OnlyFans which is $9.99 a month, Dolezal says her account is dedicated to her “creative content.” An official description says;

“Welcome to my 🔹OnlyFans🔹 page, where I post creative content and interact with fans more than on any other platform! Subscribers get to see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends. Thanks for joining my OF Crew! I welcome feedback & hope you enjoy my content. ❤️”

She also recently updated the page to add;

“Note to NEW subscribers: Content through the week will continue per usual. The spicy stuff will come to your inbox as PPV on Saturdays. If you’re a true fan, you’re here to support, so throw some tips on some posts you like & keep it respectful in the DM’s please. 💗”

It’s unclear if Rihanna’s aware that Rachel Dolezal’s flashing her diaspora decepticon drawls “in her honor”, but maybe Rachel’s hoping to become the next Savage X Fenty ambassador.

Will YOU be subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans????