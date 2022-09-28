Caresha, PLEASE: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Yung Miami Wanting To Be The ‘Black Oprah’

Caresha, PLEASE

We’re living in a bad bish renaissance where Yung Miami has the hottest podcast in the game while enjoying her romantical Diddy somethingship with luxurious benefits including a shiny new Maybach.

At this point, we all exist in Caresha’s world which may include a mainstream talk show empire in the coming years.

“People just loving to hear me talk, you know?’ she said in an interview with XXL. “Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral. So, one day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, “Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,” and that’s how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live. What’s a goal that you want to accomplish with this new podcast endeavor? I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

Naturally, Twitter clowned Caresha for wanting to be the ‘Black Oprah’ who already exists if we’re taking the comment literally.

It’s at this point in the interview where you should ask Yung Miami “what did you mean by that?” Lol https://t.co/TfGQQYlVDk pic.twitter.com/u91OGBreta — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2022

As expected, Caresha doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on her cackle-worthy ‘Black Oprah’ comment that immediately went viral across social media.

Black Oprah!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

I don’t like being basic like y’all hoes! My shit always got a twist to it! https://t.co/XB2mgxZDWD — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

It didn’t take long for her BFF Santana to swoop in with support amid the sea of slander.

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!!! https://t.co/I2qC9GKkGG — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

Completely unbothered, Caresha tweeted through the backlash while proving, yet again, that she’s the most entertaining Rap girlie in the game today.

Can you see Yung Miami becoming the next Oprah? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over her ‘Black Oprah’ comment on the flip.