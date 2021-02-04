Bossip Video

A maskless customer gets turned away from Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Pasadena, then returns with a gun and holds kitchen staff hostage while demanding they, “Put the chicken in the bag”–and it was all caught on tape.

In the past year, we’ve seen more physical altercations on our timeline due to people refusing to wear masks than we have for almost any other reason in recent memory. We’ve even seen a bus driver killed by maskless citizens for demanding they wear a mask to hitch a ride. In Pennsylvania, a man fired his AK-47 at police after refusing to wear a mask, and somehow, was taken into custody alive. Down South, in Atlanta, a dollar store employee ended up pistol-whipping a customer who was raising hell and refusing to wear a mask in the store. But overall, no state is taking the cake in the maskless aggressions more than California.

Recently, a strip club was the subject of a drive-by shooting after kicking customers out who refused to wear masks while receiving their dances. Now, that story has been outdone by an altercation that went down at the Pasadena Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles when they refused a maskless customer service, which led to him returning with a gun. Upon his return, he held the kitchen staff hostage and demanded they “put the chicken in the bag” and proceeded to rob them of chicken, syrup, and waffles. The story almost feels fabricated because it sounds so ridiculous, but you can watch the video proof below.