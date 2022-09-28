Bossip Video

S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not.

Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…

These morons think it’s sweet…

If that doesn’t paint a clear enough picture of Mother Nature’s wrath, this should…

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says that the water level in Naples is 6 feet higher than the average sea level. Not even the Urban Search and Rescue teams that are located in Naples can save people who may be in an emergency situation right now. It’s just that bad.

At this time, Yahoo! is reporting that 1 million people in the state are without power and there’s not telling how long before the grid is back up and running again. If you’re out there, please be safe. We’re all praying for you.