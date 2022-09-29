USC’s First-Ever Black ‘Majorette’ Dance Squad Performs On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ Reignites Backlash

Here we go again…

After facing endless backlash across social media, USC’s first-ever Black ‘majorette’ dance team appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s nationally televised talk show where they performed in front of a cheering studio audience.

Peep the clip below:

Play

At one point, Jennifer Hudson joined in on the crowd-pleasing routine.

Creator of The Cardinal Divas Princess Isis Lang and her fellow dancers opened up about their viral debut and the criticism they’ve received over bringing a historically Black tradition to a predominantly white institution.

Interestingly, Lang said that she created the team because she didn’t see young Black girls dancing on teams in the public eye which reignited the social media backlash.

“When I did this, it wasn’t just for me… it was because I didn’t see young Black girls with curly hair, young Black girls with braids, dancing on teams and being out there in the public eye,” she said.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to rev back up across social media.

WELP

WHEW!

Lang’s nationally-televised appearance comes just days after the University of Southern California student posted an 8-second clip with a group of young Black women dancing in sync with each other as a crowd of white fans cheer in the background at the predominately white institution (PWI).

For what felt like forever, Twitter clashed over the video that started as a moment of pride for Princess before devolving into a debate over keeping the culture within the culture vs. Black people’s right to carve out a place for themselves in a predominately white environment.

Additionally, people noted that these ladies at USC are not majorettes who typically twirl with batons.

Instead, they should be considered a drill team or J-Settes like the famed Prancing J-Settes at Jackson State University.

What do YOU think about Princess’ comments? Do you think she should pay homage to the HBCU dance squads who paved the way? Tell us down below!