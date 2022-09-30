Let’s Get Strange! Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign & More Attend Star-Dusted ’Entergalactic’ Premiere Event In NYC

Let’s get strange!

The stars aligned at the Paris Theater in New York City where Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Teyana Taylor, and many more attended the super cool premiere event for buzzy animated series ‘Entergalactic.’

Executive producer Kenya Barris pulled up to the star-dusted spectacle that went down just hours after Taylor hosted the ENTERGALACTIC Black Love Brunch powered by Strong Black Lead and Bumble.

Cast members Mescudi and Williams attended along with select VIPs soaked up good vibes at the swanky event with unique stations and dope sounds curated by DJ couple DJ Kiss & DJ Mos.

On ‘Entergalactic,’ Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces for an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari (voiced by Mescudi) as he attempts to balance love and success.

Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams).

An explosion of art, music and fashion, ‘Entergalactic’ takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Alongside Mescudi and Williams, ‘Entergalactic’ boasts an all-star cast including Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

“I was tired of the same old thing,” said Mescudi when asked what inspired him to create an animated universe. “And I was like if I’m going to do another album, it has to be exciting. It has to be something different that nobody’s ever done before. And that’s when I came up with the idea to try to do this musical told through animation. And it just made so much sense from that point on. Kenya [Barris] was the first person who really put the animation idea in my head cause he said that Netflix was looking for animation. And at first Entergalactic was supposed to be an anthology series. It was supposed to be one episode that was animated. So what I did was I just took the one animated episode and stretched it out into a full story. I don’t know, maybe my anthology idea will come to life one day. It’s still a really good idea.”

‘Entergalactic’ is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.