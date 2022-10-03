Coach Stormy Gets Dragged Over Viral Cookout Plate Video
Finger-Lickin’ Foolery: Stormy Wellington Gets Dragged To The Ashy Abyss Over ‘Low Vibrational’ Cookout Plate Video
Are you making a high or low vibrational plate today?
Coach Stormy Gets Dragged Over Viral Cookout Plate Video
Everyone’s buzzing over “Top Network Marketer, Entrepreneur, and Investor” Stormy Wellington attempting to turn her “friend/mentee” Tammy Price‘s cookout plate into a deeply profound teachable moment without a shred of self-awareness or irony.
In the now-viral video, Wellington can be seen chastising Price over her ‘”low vibrational” plate loaded to the brim with a hamburger, hotdog, corn, and baked beans.
‘I’m the visionary,’ said Wellington while pointing her freshly licked fingers at Price’s plate. “I’m the leader. I would never eat a plate that looks like this. You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to eat like this. It’s low vibrational…
I’m a queen… a queen plate don’t look like that… if we put these two plates together–who’s royalty? They will say this person *points at her own plate with a smattering of shrimp, chicken wings, and corn before pointing her glistening finger back at Price’s plate — ‘that’s a hoodrat.”
Naturally, Twitter went IN on Wellington over the ridiculous video that racked up 4 million views over the weekend
She sucked all that bbq sauce off her fingers then had the AUDACITY to say to her friend her plate says "hood rat" 😭😭😭🙄 Coach Stormy is a fucking joke 😩😂😂😂😂
— The Unholy Trinity 😈 (@Cococity_) October 2, 2022
In other videos, Wellington can be seen doubling down on her “coaching” with Smith in agreement every step of the way during what appears to be a women’s retreat. The 3-day retreat cost appears to be $9,997.
That “low vibrational plate” statement had me interested in what was going on and it was a retreat with whoever this Stormy Wellington person is . pic.twitter.com/cNixqs6h7p
— J (@IYSKold) October 3, 2022
Yes, you read that right. NEARLY TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS for a 3-day experience??
Coach Stormy Gets Dragged Over Tone-Deaf George Floyd Video
You may recall the “millionaire coach, best-selling author, CBD advocate and voice of the Colored Girl” (at the time) blasting Black folks for being followers during the #BlackOutTuesday social protest in honor of George Floyd
At one point, she claimed she lost $100,000 in revenue that day while everyone was being “tricked” out of their spot.
How do you feel about Coach Stormy’s “teachable moment” in the video? Do you follow her? If so, why?
Also, what’s on your high or low vibrational plate today? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her now infamous video on the flip.
Wouldn’t have been too many times that you put that licked finger over my plate https://t.co/u3BNTfOQd7
— Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) October 2, 2022
i’m adding coach stormy to the list of people we have to eliminate in order to save the black community 😭😭 https://t.co/HRVZJvq4sX
— lil fran (@ReallyFran) October 3, 2022
She sucked all that bbq sauce off her fingers then had the AUDACITY to say to her friend her plate says "hood rat" 😭😭😭🙄 Coach Stormy is a fucking joke 😩😂😂😂😂
— The Unholy Trinity 😈 (@Cococity_) October 2, 2022
Just a little flabbergasted by this woman Coach Stormy. She has three kids from different fathers and one of them is named Hennessy but if I want a second burger , I’M the Hood rat? Somebody lying.
— Sorry that im the Chosen one💎 (@TheDosageBrand) October 3, 2022
“coach stormy is teaching me, don’t accept what they put on yo plate.”
ho shut up and eat that glizzy before i get mad.
— 777. (@dagoatrozayy) October 2, 2022
They on live defending the shenanigans 💀 pic.twitter.com/1Nu8c7PROq
— BoyzNextDoorPodcast (@notblaccbrry) October 2, 2022
Continue Slideshow
This was so ugly pic.twitter.com/44vynyUyZv
— C-40 (@barrie_bradshaw) October 2, 2022
why isnt coach stormy behind bars yet?
— T💋 (@tatyanaa5) October 2, 2022
Coach Stormy was literally the start of the stripper to scammer pipeline.
— L (@solodeauxleaux) October 2, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.