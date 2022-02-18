Here we go again…

After already facing off multiple times in super messy social media spats, a superstar rapper and a kiddie perm participant are back beefing.

Earlier this week Candace Owens reignited her feud with Cardi B during an episode of the “Full Send” podcast by calling the rapper “uneducated.”

“Cardi B and I have had several spats, I don’t even remember how it started. Cardi is…it’s incredible how uneducated she is,” said Candace when asked to recap her previous battles with Belcalis. “She literally doesn’t know what country she’s in, how the country works,” she added alleging that Cardi has “87 typos” in her tweets. Related Stories Cardi B Has A Strong Message For Those Leaving Hate Comments On Kulture’s Instagram: ‘I Hope Y’all Moms Die For Giving Birth To You’

SMH: Cardi B Said She Was ‘Extremely Suicidal’ Over Blogger Tasha K’s Alleged Lie Spewing While Tearfully Testifying In Defamation Case “She’s mouthing off and saying things she literally doesn’t understand. I don’t even think she understands like congress has a senate and house of representative. She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

She also added that she would go head to head with Cardi in a celebrity boxing match.

Play

After TheNeighborhoodTalk posted a clip of Candace mouthing off about Cardi, Cardi clapped back in the comments and dropped some tea about what REALLY went on behind the scenes between them.

According to Cardi after a nasty Twitter back and forth, Candace “embarrassingly” tried to have her lawyers make Cardi publicly apologize. The rapper added that the legal team demanded that she cough up $75K or face a lawsuit.

“What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE……” wrote Cardi. “Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law?!”

Fans are now encouraging Cardi to flip the script and sue Candace, much like she did blogger Tasha K.

A History Of Candace Vs. Cardi

After the 2021 GRAMMYS, Candace set her sights on Cardi over her performance of “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Candace was a guest on “The Tucker Carlson Show” and said it contributed to “a weakening of American society.”

“We are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles, and it’s terrifying,” said Candace.

Cardi then (of course) clapped back and the two feuded for HOURS on Twitter amid allegations that Candace was “obsessed with Cardi.” That feud ended with the two of them threatening to sue each other after Cardi posted a tweet about Candace’s brother and Candace’s husband allegedly having sex and leaving Candace out of the threesome. (Random, we know)

Candace said she would take Cardi to court for the “photoshopped” tweet and Cardi threatened to countersue because the tweet allegedly came straight from Candace’s own Twitter account.

Prior to that, they faced off in September 2020 after Candace called Cardi “illiterate” while criticizing Biden for doing an interview with her.

Now it’s 2022 and we’re still talking about Candace picking fights with Cardi B.

Grifter, much?