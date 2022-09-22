Bossip Video

Kanye West Joins ‘Good Morning America’ Apologizes To Kim Kardashian & Admits Sway Had The Answers.

This summer Kanye West has used Instagram to communicate his thoughts on everything from his business partnerships, his marriage, parenting, and issues with former friends. For the past few weeks, he has been on a mission to get out of his partnership with GAP and ADIDAS. Thanks to GAP’s slow movement to address his concerns Ye was able to get out of his deal with GAP with the retailer confirming his departure with a company-wide email.

Kanye West Joins Good Morning America To Talk Everything From The Mother Of His Children & Co-Parenting To His Thoughts On His Old Viral Sway Interview

Today Ye will join Good Morning America and also have a special with Dateline later tonight and open up about everything going on in his world. In one clip released Ye apologizes to the mother of his children Kim Kardashian for any stress he caused. Ye also states no one else will be allowed to bring any stress either.

Perhaps the most viral part of the interview will be Ye admitting Sway had the answers after all these years. Admitting that without the middleman is the way to go for the future of his brands. The full interview releases tonight on “Nightline: A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting” at 8:30 p.m. ET and later on Hulu.