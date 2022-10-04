Bossip Video

Cardi B and City Girls’ JT may have been collaborators just a few years ago, but it looks like things between them haven’t stayed so friendly.

The unexpected back-and-forth between the rappers came following news that GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

After that news broke on Monday, some started dragging JT and other women featured on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” because it did not make it into the Top 10.

So, in response, Cardi and JT began dissing each other on Twitter, accusing one another of using ghostwriters, poking fun at chart positions and Youtube views, all while fans alleged that Nicki Minaj fueled the beef as it played out in front of the world.

The first tweet that caught fans’ attention came when the Bronx native tweeted a simple, “Go fetch,” to which JT seemingly jumped out the window and brought their private DM beef to the timeline.

“Cardi you go fetch a real talent,” she tweeted. “We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

“So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb,” Cardi asked. “And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P [Pierre Thomas] tried to put me on wit your writer?”

“No you wanted our written!!!” JT insisted. “For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this.”

That’s when Cardi brought the numbers into play, posting screenshots of different City Girls music videos and proving her collaboration with them far out-performed their other material.

“I definitely didn’t…P wanted to put me in to your writers cause yall numbers make him penies,” she tweeted. “My talent speaks for it self tho.”

In response, JT claimed she didn’t care, writing, “Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy?”

Following the intense internet squabbling from Cardi and JT, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee had to insert himself into the situation, sharing his thoughts on the feud.

That’s when he let the world know that both rappers have apparently settled their differences behind the scenes and everything is now good.

“Let me be clear. I love City Girls and Cardi,” Lee said on Monday. “I’m on the phone tomorrow to get them on the same page cause we need both of them. We not letting an old lady get in the way.”

He continued, “I respect these girls. I want this fixed ASAP. [They’re] all dope. We need to fix this.”

“I can either use my platform to make the girls fight or fix it,” Jason tweeted. “Ima always try to bring people together. Cardi be minding her business and then the funny s### be happening. I’m not gonna let a misunderstanding get outta hand. [Hip Hop is] bigger than this petty s###.”

Shortly after, Lee returned to Twitter, writing, “Talked to BIG BARDI. It’s squashed and they talked it out that’s what I like to see… I hate seeing all these female rappers fighting [with] each other. Both have respect for each other. Hip Hop [is] bigger than this! Yassssssss.”

Jason Lee went on to tell his Twitter followers that he had a conversation with JT, ending the night by tweeting, “Talking to @thegirljt. We [are] good. I’m going to bed.”

While what we saw on Monday makes it clear Cardi and JT are far from friends, according to Jason Lee, the beef is behind them.

Allegedly.

While their issue might be over, there’s still some beef brewing between Cardi and Nicki Minaj who subtly shaded each other during the Twitter war by changing their profile pictures on Twitter.

On Monday Nicki changed her picture to JT and Cardi changed her picture to Remy Ma who previously dropped that “Shether” diss aimed at Onika.