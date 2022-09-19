Sagittarius Trolling: Nicki Minaj Has JT Recite Diss Record On IG Live, Defends City Girl After Fans Say She ‘Hazed’ & ‘Humiliated’ Her

Nicki Minaj knows people think she “hazed” and “humiliated” a fellow female rapper –and she’s issuing a response.

The “Super Freaky Girl” is a hot topic after a clip from a recent Instagram Live with JT of the City Girls surfaced.

In it, Nicki encourages the 29-year-old to recite a previous diss record she wrote about her while the City Girl was an up-and-coming rapper.

“How that song go?! Rap that song right now!” said Nicki, 39, to JT who struggled to remember the old lyrics.

“My diss song it say—Nicki can’t rip no f****g beat/She ain’t even from the streets/Ima drop you like a bag of groceries,” rapped JT while Nicki laughed. “I was just so mad,” said JT while recalling that she wrote it while in her scammer days. “I don’t know why I was so mad.”

The Internet took off with reactions from the moment including several notions that Nicki was bullying and belitting the rapper. Other people took issue with JT “sucking up” to Minaj.

According to JT however, people are delusional and she doesn’t care if people think she’s being bullied by Onika.

Nicki echoed that statement and said that people are being messy miserables and she and her Sagittarius sister were just having fun. At one point JT even jokingly hung up on Nicki during the LIve.

The Nicki Minaj and JT support/love fest came after the rapper was featured on Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queens Mix)” which also featured Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, and BIA.

What do YOU think about Nicki Minaj making JT recite her diss track? Fair or foul?