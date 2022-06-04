Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, and DeLeón Tequila raise a glass to toast Quality Control Music CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, during his birthday celebration in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, Quality Control’s head honcho Pierre “Pee” Thomas hosted his second annual “Black Ball” in Atlanta, Georgia.

The evening was a toast to Black excellence and naturally, there was no better host than Diddy for the occasion.

Diddy didn’t host the event solo as his Combs Spirits Group was his support throughout the evening. Custom CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila cocktails were on hand for a perfect toast to Thomas for another trip around the sun.

The festive evening brought together the likes of Quavo, Takeoff, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

You can make the CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila cocktails enjoyed at the event right at home with these recipes below.

DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita

1.5oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila

½ oz Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ Simple Syrup

Orange slice (If no oranges use limes)

DeLeón Tequila Repaloma

1.5oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

¾ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Simple Syrup

Club Soda

Lime garnish

CÎROC Red Berry QC P

1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka

½ Creme de Casis

½ Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

Sparkling Water

Lemon garnish