Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, and DeLeón Tequila raise a glass to toast Quality Control Music CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, during his birthday celebration in Atlanta, Georgia.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This week, Quality Control’s head honcho Pierre “Pee” Thomas hosted his second annual “Black Ball” in Atlanta, Georgia.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The evening was a toast to Black excellence and naturally, there was no better host than Diddy for the occasion.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Related Stories

Diddy didn’t host the event solo as his Combs Spirits Group was his support throughout the evening. Custom CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila cocktails were on hand for a perfect toast to Thomas for another trip around the sun.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The festive evening brought together the likes of Quavo, Takeoff, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

 

You can make the CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila cocktails enjoyed at the event right at home with these recipes below.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita

1.5oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila

½ oz Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ Simple Syrup

Orange slice (If no oranges use limes)

DeLeón Tequila Repaloma

1.5oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

¾ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Simple Syrup

Club Soda

Lime garnish

CÎROC Red Berry QC P

1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka

½ Creme de Casis

½ Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

Sparkling Water

Lemon garnish

 

Categories: Someone We Actually Like
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.