Diddy takes Instagram to make it clear he supports Kanye West but his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt isn’t the way to go and he has to draw the line at people wearing it.

Diddy recently stopped by The Breakfast Club and when asked about Kanye West he immediately let it be known he supports Kanye West being a free thinker. Even then Diddy revealed he isn’t rocking with Ye making and wearing an “All Lives Matter” shirt.

“Kanye, my boy, is a super, super, super free thinker,” Diddy said. “A lot of times what he means is like misconstrued and sometimes just… I’m not making excuses. I’m just saying that if he did it, that’s the way he thinks, and so I understand white lives do matter but it’s not that. That was our slogan. That wasn’t our slogan to go share with nobody else. That’s the only message.” Love continued, “We ain’t got no time for no internet ‘White Lives Matter’… we need to be focusing on ourselves. Let them White Lives themselves out.”

Diddy also revealed he had Kanye West tribute style merchandise on the way but had to hold off after seeing his fashion show.

Kanye West Doubles Down On ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Prompting Diddy To Respond Stating “It’s Not A Joke”

Hours later after Diddy’s comment Ye hopped back on Instagram to double down on his “White Lives Matter” Shirt. Ye explained simply when asked why he made the shirt it’s because those lives do matter. He also stated his shirt took away from everyone else’s shows and shut down fashion week.

Diddy hopped on Instagram late last night to make sure he was clear that ‘Black Lives Matter’ is not to be played with and made sure to let it be known it’s not a joke. Diddy also clearly communicated he doesn’t want to see ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts being worn or supported.

“I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet but the thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt,” Diddy said. “I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it.”

You can watch Diddy’s full video below.