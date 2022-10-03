Bossip Video

Diddy shares footage of his phone call with Gunna who is currently behind bars on a RICO case and encourages him to stay positive.

In between promoting his liquor, new single, and other upcoming ventures Diddy is without a doubt one of the top OGs to everyone in the hip-hop culture. During the BET Hip-Hop Awards Kanye West shared how Diddy influenced him, his family, and all those around him. Many rappers and entertainers will always give flowers to Diddy and reveal how he helped them in their darkest times. Recently Diddy shared footage of his phone call with Gunna who is still behind bars after having his bond denied in the YSL Rico Case.

Diddy Shares Footage Of His Jail Call From Gunna & Offers Him Encouragement

Apparently, GUnna reached out to Diddy from behind bars and luckily Diddy was able to capture the moment. Diddy posted the exchange on Instagram and could be heard repeatedly letting Gunna, who was in good spirits, know he was praying for him and his situation.

“Spoke to my brother @Gunna the other day,” Diddy wrote. “God takes us through crazy journeys somethings for reasons we don’t know. To anyone going through a tough time, stay in a high frequency and know that everything happens for a reason. Keep the faith and stay laser focused.”

While Gunna is currently behind bars, refiled charges in the YSL Rico case now leave his name out of the most serious charges. With that development, his team has refiled bond paperwork, and hopefully, at minimum, he can secure home confinement. The RICO case is set to begin in January if all things go according to plan.

You can watch the phone call between Gunna and Diddy below.