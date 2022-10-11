Bossip Video

Doja Cat’s Hottest Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has commenced and the stars are heating up front rows, red carpets, and runways. Doja Cat is one celebrity who doesn’t shy away from the abstract style of high fashion. From over-the-top glam to outrageous designer get-ups, Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week looks deserve recognition.

Doja Kitty’s Wild Fashion Week Wardrobe

For this season’s annual style event, the “You Right” singer went for pure DRAMA. While sitting front row at the Vivienne Westwood spring/summer 2023 show on October 1, Doja, 26, went with an over-drawn eye and minimal brows.

She paired the lightning bolt-streaked liner with a bright floral-patterned coat and oversized polka dot skirt. The look was accompanied by a matching jeweled headscarf and statement bangles. At the end of the show, she was gifted a bouquet of flowers by the head designer Andreas Kronthraler.

Gold faced Goddess

In true Doja form, the eccentric entertainer dazzled with a gold face at the A.W.A.K.E Mode spring-summer 2023 show. Revealing gold skin from her low-cropped crown to below her collarbone, the artist created a look sure to turn heads and photographs beautifully.

Doja Cat also managed to rock the look with a fresh white tee on a trip to the Jacquemus store. The “Say So” singer donned a golden glam with baggy jeans and a vegan shearling coat from Simon Miller.

Red, White, and Blueface Baby

The California native headed to the Mônot event in a futuristic glam. She wore white face paint with a blue-hued contour and cherry-red lips. Ms. Cat was in a revealing skin-tight black wrap dress and long black wig.

Baldhead Heaux Shhh

Back in August Doja took to Instagram Live to debut her freshly shaved head.

“I was never supposed to have hair, I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

While the “Woman” singer is adamant about keeping a low cut, we spotted a platinum blonde Caesar at the Givenchy show. She paired the buzz cut with an edgy black blazer, Givenchy Shark boots, black striped lips, and bead-studded brows.

Which of Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week get-ups is your favorite?