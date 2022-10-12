Bossip Video

“I’d just appreciate it if you don’t throw it in my face…”

A Married At First Sight husband is making a sacrifice by giving away his loving pet and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive look at the potential repercussions.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Justin and Alexis have a discussion about Justin giving away his dog Mya.

As previously reported Justin’s dog Maya attacked Alexis’ dog, Newton and a disheartened Alexis wondered why Justin kept Maya’s history of aggression a secret.

Play

She ultimately said that she wouldn’t live somewhere where “she doesn’t feel safe” and Maya was whisked off to doggie BootCamp for training.

Unfortunately, Justin was told that Maya’s not making progress and a trainer suggested that Maya be rehomed.

Now Justin’s making the difficult decision to do just that by giving up his “baby” of seven years—but it’s clear that this is causing even more tension.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Justin and Alexis talk about Justin’s decision to give Maya away, not to the BootCamp, but to his best friend, Chris. Justin wants Alexis to acknowledge how difficult this decision was for him, and while Alexis says she’s willing to do that, she has other concerns.

“I hope this shows you that this is my proof that I’m in this marriage, you know this is my commitment,” says Justin. “This is my ultimate sacrifice, that I’m willing to let something like her, somebody that’s close to me go. Does that mean anything to you?”

It means a lot it, it definitely means a lot,” replies Alexis. “I also just want it to not mean everything, like everything comes back to—‘I gave away my Maya for you.’ You said that before—like almost like holding it over my head.”

She continues,

“I just want you to understand that I do value your decision and I really understand that it was an ultimate decision but I’d just appreciate it if you don’t throw it in my face, respectfully, because I do understand.”

Justin however, won’t let up.

“It was important to me that you understood why I made the decision I made,” says Justin. “Yeah, I understood that since the very first time you said you were gonna make it,” replies Alexis.

Justin then goes on to tell the cameras why he ultimately chose to make this heartbreaking decision that the calls the “ultimate sacrifice.”

“I hope she understands how much of a big deal this is to me and how much I’m really trying to accommodate for this in our marriage work,” says Justin. “I hope I’m making the right decision,” he adds before labeling this moment a “new chapter.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Viewers will not only see more of this moment between Justin and Alexis, but they’ll also see #MAFS husband Nate expressing some grievances he has with Alexis.

A new episode of Married at First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7 c on Lifetime!